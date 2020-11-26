‘India victimizing IIOJK women to suppress freedom struggle’

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen (KTK), Zamruda Habib, and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, have deplored that India is targeting women to suppress the ongoing freedom movement in the territory.

Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar in connection with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women said that Kunanposhpora gang-rape, rape and murder of Aasiya and Neelofar in Shopian and Aasifa Bano in Jammu are the glaring examples of how India was using rape as a weapon of war in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

She said that the presence of Indian troops in the territory was a serious threat to regional peace and security. She appealed to the UN, US, UK, EU and China to prevail upon India to desist from trampling over the human rights, withdraw its troops from IIOJK and force it to stop its brutal policy of suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a statement issued in Srinagar informed the urged the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations by Indian troops. He pointed out that violence against women by the troops was on the rise in IIOJK.

He said that thousands of women had been martyred by the Indian troops and many other women including Aasiya Andrabi were still languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India and were being subjected to constant mental and physical torture.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian police raided the residence of party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, but he was not present as he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar.

