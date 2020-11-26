Indian propaganda about Kashmir not on OIC agenda rejected

Islamabad, November 26 (KMS): The informed sources in Islamabad have rejected Indian propaganda that Jammu and Kashmir has not been included on the agenda of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Niger.

These sources have said that India is trying to give an impression as if the Kashmir dispute has skipped in the agenda of the forthcoming OIC meeting. The sources have said that Jammu and Kashmir is very much on the agenda as it has been in the OIC meetings so far. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will brief the OIC Foreign Ministers about the latest situation of the occupied territory and besides, AJK president Sardar Masood Khan, APHC leaders Ghulam Mohammad Safi and Syed Faiz Naqashbandi will address the meeting.

