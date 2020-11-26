Indian troops use civilians as human shields in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the occupation authorities for demolishing residential houses and other structures belonging to Muslims in the territory.

The authorities have, so far, demolished scores of houses and other structures of Gujjar and Bakarwal communities at Pahalgam in Islamabad and Muslim majority areas in Jammu. The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the authorities had taken control of the seized land to settle Hindu outsiders to upset the Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement denounced the Modi regime’s brutal action against Gujjar and Bakarwal Muslims. He said that that New Delhi has no right to forcibly expel them from their land as they Gujjars and Bakarwals are residing in the areas since centuries.Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, Zamruda Habib, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Peoples League and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements termed the destruction of the properties of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities as the worst violation of human rights.

Meanwhile, in another inhuman action, Indian troops held several civilians hostage and used them as human shields during a cordon and search operation in Narwa village of Pulwama district, the other day. The locals said that the troops barged into houses in the village and held inmates hostage as human shields till they finished door-to-door searches.

It is worth mentioning here that on 9 April 2017, a Kashmiri youth, Farooq Ahmad Dar, was also trussed to the spare tyre at the front of a jeep as human shield by Indian Army officer, Major Leetul Gogoi, and was driven on a five-hour journey through several villages at the head of an army convoy in Badgam district. Instead of taking the officer to task, India awarded the Major a medal, which speaks volumes about what is really happening in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Syed Faiz Nashbandi have arrived in Niger to participate in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, being held in Niamey. Safi and Naqshbandi have been invited by the OIC to attend the meeting as true representatives of the Kashmiri people

Two persons were critically injured after they were deliberately hit by a speedy Indian Army vehicle in Jammu city. Two Indian soldiers were killed and several others injured in an attack in HMT area of Srinagar, today. In another incident, A CRPF man was injured after his service rifle went off inside a camp in Humhama area of Badgam district.

On the other hand, in what the second such incident in last one week, four more Kashmiris have gone missing in Indian capital city New Delhi.

Like this: Like Loading...