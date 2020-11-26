Kashmiris’ freedom struggle has entered crucial phase: Altaf Butt

Islamabad, November 26 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt has said that the struggle of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has entered the most crucial phase in the history of freedom struggles.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, J&KSM President said that the Kashmiri people are fighting for their basic right to self-determination. He said that Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people have increased immensely. He said that the struggle of Kashmiris was not related to any economic issue but they want their basic right to self determination.

Altaf Butt said that innocent children and were being martyred daily in IIOJK. Indian troops’ unprovoked firing on the Line of Control is claiming lives in Azad Kashmir, he added.

He further said that Pakistan’s rulers and politicians should send an effective message to the world about the Indian warmongering.

“We salute the Armed Forces of Pakistan who have given India a befitting response,” he said.

