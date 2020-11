Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian soldiers were killed and several others injured in an attack in Srinagar, today.

Two troops were killed and several others were injured in an attack in HMT area of the city.

Meanwhile, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was injured after his service rifle went off inside a camp in Humhama area of Badgam district. The injured soldier was referred to 92 Base Army Hospital in Srinagar.

