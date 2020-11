Srinagar, November 26 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two persons were critically injured after they were deliberately hit by a speedy Indian Army vehicle in Jammu city.

A speedy Indian Army vehicle deliberately hit a motorcycle in Mishriwala area of the city injuring critically two persons riding on it. The injured were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, for medical treatment, a local police official said.

