APHC-AJK condoles deaths of Maulana Ansari’s wife

Islamabad, November 27 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a condolence meeting in Islamabad, today.

The participants of the meeting expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the wife of senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari.

Expressing sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family, the Hurriyat leaders paid rich tributes to the deceased for her contribution in the Kashmir liberation movement.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the aggrieved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Mir Tahir Masood, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Engineer Mehmood, Abdul Majeed Malik, Abdul Majeed Mir, Hassan Al-Bana, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Ishtiyaq Hameed, Imtiaz Wani, Advocate Parvez Ahmad Shah, Shamim Shawl, Mian Muzaffar, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Zahid Mushtaq, Gulshan Iqbal, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Zahid Safi participated in the condolence meeting.

