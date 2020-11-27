Archive: Current Month

November 2020
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Archives

Ban on high speed internet in IIOJK extended till Dec 11

News Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

India extends ban on 4G internet service in IIOJK | Kashmir Media ServiceSrinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have extended ban on high speed 3G and 4G internet services till December 11.

The high speed internet remains suspended in IIOJK since August 05, last year when the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of the territory and put it under military siege.

The authorities extended ban in all but two districts of the territory, Ganderbal and Udhampur, citing apprehensions regarding disruptions to “extensive campaigning by the contesting candidates” in ensuing local body polls.

The Home Department of the territory ordered continuation on the ban on high speed internet till December 11. “The IGPs of Kashmir/Jammu shall communicate these directives to the service providers forthwith and ensure its implementation in letter and spirit,” the order added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: