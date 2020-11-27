Concern expressed over civilian killings by Indian troops along LoC

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has expressed concern over the continued killing of innocent civilians due to the unprovoked firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian aggression across the LoC had taken 27 precious lives this year and injured hundreds including children, women and elderly persons. He said, India is doing all this to divert the attention of its people from internal problems of economic recession, unemployment and growing religious terrorism against minorities and their international condemnation.

He said, the unprovoked firing by Indian troops is testimony to the fact that India does not believe in a peaceful coexistence with its neighbours.Indian internal problems have been exposed by Transparency International, which has reported about the crumbling structure of Indian system and labelled it as the most corrupt country in Asia, he added.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar urged India to stop targeting and killing innocent people in IIOJK and AJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

