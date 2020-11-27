Fresh arrest spree in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, November, 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Political Movement (DPM) has strongly condemned the arrest spree unleashed by the authorities ahead of the so-called DDC elections in the territory.

APHC leader and the DPM General Secretary, Peer Hilal Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the continued illegal detention of resistance leaders and imposition of restrictions on their political, social and religious activities by the occupation authorities.He deplored that IIOJK had been turned into an open prison where people were being denied all civil, political and other human rights guaranteed by UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He said, the Hurriyat leaders, who represent the aspirations and sentiments of the people and peacefully struggle for implementation of the UN resolutions, have either been locked in their houses or detained in different overcrowded jails in unhygienic conditions. He sought the immediate attention of the United Nations and other human rights organisations towards the plight of these political detainees.

He said, the so-called DDC polls conducted under the shadow of gun and brute force have no relevance as people of Kashmir have rejected such type of farce elections in past, adding the useless exercise can neither deter people from pursuing the cause of freedom nor give any justification to Indian illegal occupation.

Peer Hilal urged the United Nations to take cognizance of Indian brutalities and fulfill its promise of granting right to self-determination to people of Kashmir who have suffered a lot for the last seven decades at the hands of Indian forces.

