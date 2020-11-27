India trying to stoke sectarian discord in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that India is making vicious attempts to stoke sectarian discord in the territory through its agents to harm the Kashmiris’ liberation movement.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the BJP-led Indian government had started using so-called Indian Muslim intellectuals and scholars to sabotage the Kashmiris’ indigenous movement.

He said that the Indian government had recently sent Kalb Jawad Naqvi, General Secretary of the Muslim Personal Law Board of India, to IIOJK for the nefarious purposes. During this visit, he was busy fanning sectarianism in the territory. He said that Kalb Jawad in a meeting with Indian puppet, Altaf Bukhari, talked about the welfare of Shia Muslims in IIOJK as if they were separate from others Muslims.

The spokesman said, it does not suit a religious scholar to work for an organization like BJP that is bent on annihilating Muslims. He said that IIOJK had been the center of Shia-Sunni unity for centuries and the efforts of Maulana Kalb Jawad to destroy the unity were highly condemnable.

He urged the Kashmiris to further promote unity in their ranks to thwart Indian conspiracies and fabrications against the freedom movement. He said there is no difference between Shias and Sunnis in IIOJK and the Sunni community has never considered the Shia community as separate from itself.

The spokesman said that India’s efforts to fan the flames of sectarianism in the occupied territory were highly reprehensible. He said that the sole purpose of such efforts of India was to harm the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. He said that the so-called Indian agents should know that the liberation movements could not be suppressed by such cheap tactics.

He also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of senior Hurriyat leader, Maulana Abbas Ansari, and prayed for the highest ranks in jannah for the departed soul. KMS—9A

