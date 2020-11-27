Indian police raid Ummat-e-Islami Chairman’s house in IIOJK

Srinagar, November, 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police raided the house of Ummat-e-Islami Chairman, Qazi Ahmad Yasir in Islamabad town.

The police raided the house of Qazi Ahmad Yasir and harassed and misbehaved with his family and damaged the household goods.

“The police authorities were searching Qazi Yasir who was not present in the house. The authorities want to arrest him but he was not at home,” eyewitnesses said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party chief and former puppet chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest, her daughter Iltija Mufti said.

Iltija said, her mother has been put under house on Friday morning by the authorities. She said that Mehbooba was going to visit the residence of party leader, Waheed Para, who was arrested by the India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) a few days ago.

