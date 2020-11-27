Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s uncle passes away

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s uncle, Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan, passed away in Srinagar, today, after a brief illness.

The deceased was the elder brother of prominent martyred Hurriyat leader, Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan, a resident of Kursoo Rajbagh, was the grandson of Mirwaiz Maulana Ateequllah Shah and the elder son of Molvi Muhammad Amin. He was a pious, noble, kind-hearted and a man of character who spent his life in a much humble way.

