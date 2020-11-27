Posters in IIOJK call for DDC, panchayat polls boycott

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in various areas of Srinagar and Pulwama districts, calling for the boycott of the so-called District Development Council (DDC) and panchayat elections.

The posters, issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) have appeared in various areas, urging the people to boycott the so-called elections. The first phase of the DDC polls and vacant seats of Panchayat is commencing tomorrow (Saturday).

The JKPL Chief Coordinator, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that casting vote under the Indian illegal occupation and its Constitution was treason with the blood of Kashmiri martyrs and huge sacrifices of the people.

He said from 1947 till date Kashmiri people have rendered countless sacrifices for their birthright to self-determination. He appealed to the people of IIOJK to be aware and cautious of these new Indian political

