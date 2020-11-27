Release, shift IIOJK detainees to honour human rights: JKCSF

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has demanded the immediate breakthrough in the deadlock of the release and shifting of Kashmiri detainees, languishing in different jails and detention centres in India and the territory.

The JKCSF Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that keeping these people detained amounted to multidimensional and complex problems for them and their families with respect to their health and uncertain future of their cases.

