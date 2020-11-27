Archive: Current Month

November 2020
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Archives

Release, shift IIOJK detainees to honour human rights: JKCSF

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Hurriyat(G) seeks release of leaders, activists before Eid - PKKH.tvSrinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has demanded the immediate breakthrough in the deadlock of the release and shifting of Kashmiri detainees, languishing in different jails and detention centres in India and the territory.

The JKCSF Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that keeping these people detained amounted to multidimensional and complex problems for them and their families with respect to their health and uncertain future of their cases.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: