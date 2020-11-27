Roshni Act repealed to render Jammu Muslims landless

#AbolitionOfRoshniActInIIOJK

Srinagar, November 27 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP-led authorities repealed Roshni Act to render Muslim communities particularly living in Jammu landless.

The residents of IIOJK told Kashmir Media Service that the Roshni Act was abrogated because through it mostly Muslim communities got ownership rights in Hindu-majority Jammu division.

They said, earth is shrinking for Muslim communities of Gujjars and Bakarwals after scrapping of Roshni Act. They said since BJP’s ascent to power, nomadic Muslim communities of IIOJK have faced violent evictions and attacks.

The locals said that the communalized rhetoric around land rights had heightened insecurities among Muslims in the occupied territory and they were sensing another 1947-like massacre of the Muslim community.

The residents deplored that the abrogation of Article 370 had further emboldened the anti-Muslim rhetoric in IIOJK and across India as Muslims belonging to every class, sect or ethnicity in IIOJK were target of Hindutva policy. Making every Kashmiri Muslim homeless in their own land is the dream of RSS-BJP, they added.

They said, Modi-led Indian communal regime is hell bent on eradicating Muslim majority character of IIOJK and was applying every tactic to turn it into a minority.

