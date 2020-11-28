26 pellet victims detained under black laws in IIOJK: Untoo

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Mohammad Ahsan Untoo has strongly condemned the Indian occupational authorities for arresting pellet victims with serious health issues under draconian laws.

Mohammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said, from 5th August 2019, twenty six such cases were reported by IFJHR in the territory.

Few among these pellet victims arrested by the brutal Indian forces include Mudassir Ahmad Dar, Altaf Hussain Mir, Danish Habib, Mohammad Aqib, Tawseef, Umar, Sameer Ahmed, Bilal Hajam, Abid Hussain, Farooq Sofi and Aijaz Ahmed Mir who are lodged in different jails for the past more than one year.

Untoo said, these innocent boys are already suffering from depression because of the disabilities caused by pellets and are under strict medical observation but the arrest derails all the medical attention they need.

IFJHR has approached the United Nations Special Rappoteur on Prisoners for intervention to save the lives of these victims of Indian state terrorism.

