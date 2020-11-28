Kashmir issue is permanent item on OIC agenda: FO

Islamabad, November 28 (KMS): The Foreign Office has dismissed as Indian propaganda and disinformation campaign the reports that Kashmir issue was not on the agenda of the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers in Niamey, Niger.

The two-day Niamey meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) begins on Friday.

“The reports are baseless. Such irresponsible speculations are part of false Indian propaganda and disinformation campaign. Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a permanent item on the OIC’s agenda,” FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said at his weekly media briefing.

He was responding to reports in domestic as well as foreign media claiming Kashmir was not on the agenda of OIC foreign ministers’ upcoming meeting.

The spokesman said that OIC unambiguously expressed itself on the issue for decades, through a succession of summit as well as CFM resolutions and has been “actively seized of the matter” since the occupied territory was forcibly annexed by India last August.

Mr Chaudhri recalled that OIC had from time to time called for settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. He specifically mentioned that the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has also met thrice in past 15 months. The group last met in June.

“The Final Communiqué of that meeting called upon India to rescind its illegal actions and stop egregious human rights violations in the illegally occupied territory,” he said.

The spokesman hoped that the Niamey meeting would reiterate its strong support to the Kashmir cause.

