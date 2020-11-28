AAC expresses condolence with Mirwaiz family

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Awami Action Committee (AAC), today, held a condolence meeting at its head office in Srinagar, which was participated by senior representatives and activists.

During the meeting, the participants expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the uncle of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The deceased, Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan, resident of Kursoo Raj Bagh, was the elder brother of Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq.

The participants recollected the versatile personality, pious nature and generous character of Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan and paid rich tributes to him. An erudite man with an endearing simplicity Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan was a true representative of the Mirwaiz Family’s rich tradition and high values, the meeting observed, adding that his concern for a just social order and welfare of fellow Kashmiris was intrinsic to his personality.

The meeting expressed heartfelt condolence and solidarity with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest since August 5, 2019, the deceased’s respected sons Molvi Khalid Umar and Molvi Haamid Ali and the entire Mirwaiz Family. Every representative, member and activist of Awami Action Committee shares the grief with the bereaved family and prays to Almighty Allah to grant Jannat-ul-Firdous to the deceased along with all their pious predecessors and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, the meeting observed. During the meeting, Fateha was offered for Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s grandmother, who passed away in September this year.

Meanwhile, as per family sources, no individual or congregational condolence meetings will be organised in view of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the continuous house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Like this: Like Loading...