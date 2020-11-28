Death of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s uncle condoled

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s uncle, Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan, who passed away in Srinagar, yesterday.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar paid rich tributes to him and said that the deceased was a religious, political and social leader, who has served the people of Jammu and Kashmir at various levels.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement in Islamabad expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

He prayed to Allah almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the aggrieved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Mian Muzaffar, Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Political Party in a statement expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the uncle of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. He prayed Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul Jannah.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation of Tehreek e Muzahamat led by its Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, today, visited the residence of senior Hurriyat leader and Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen Patron, Maulana Abbas Ansari at Khanqah-e-Sokhta, Nawakadal, and expressed solidarity with him over the demise of his wife.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement in Islamabad, expressing sorrow and grief over the demise of Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan, extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

