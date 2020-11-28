IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of Pulwama man

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed detention of a man from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district who was booked under black law Public Safety Act in 2018.

While setting aside a single-bench order which had upheld detention of Nisar Ahmad Qazi of Ticken Pulwama, division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Rajnesh Oswal quashed the detention order.

The court directed the authorities to release the detenue forthwith from the custody, if not required in any other case.Qazi through advocate G N Shaheen had challenged the single bench order in an appeal.

In his plea the detenue had challenged the order issued by District Magistrate, Pulwama, against him on 27 November, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...