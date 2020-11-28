IIOJK people urged to unite for rights

Jammu, November 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Ittehad-e-Islami, Jammu, Maulana Nisar Ahmad has said that the people of Jammu will have to join hand with the people of Valley for their rights.

Maulana Nisar Ahmad addressing party activists at Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar, today, deplored that the people of Jammu were being evicted from their lands and houses that had been used for 73 years.

He appealed to the people of Jammu regardless of religion, nationality, language and creed to unite on a front and foil the fascist and racist agenda of the Modi regime, which is forcible deprivation and encroachment on fundamental rights.

Maulana Nisar said that a joint meeting with the leaders of all religions and languages would soon be held in which practical steps would be taken for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He said that the international community should also put pressure on India to stop it from its policy of interference and committing the worst kind of human rights violations in IIOJK.

