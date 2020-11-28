Kashmiri envoys attending OIC meeting in Niamey

AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, Hurriyat AJK leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Safi and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi are attending 47th Session of Council of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niamey, Niger. The participation of Kashmiri representatives in the OIC meeting belies Indian propaganda that Kashmir dispute is not on the agenda of the Muslim forum. Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi took up the issue of massive human rights abuses by Indian troops in IIOJK in strongest words saying India is committing genocide of Kashmirs. Meanwhile, Niger, Turkey and Saudis Arabia raised the Kashmir issue with Riyadh saying that peace in the region is not possible without resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

