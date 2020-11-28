Kashmiri people sacrificed for freedom, not elections: Leaders

Srinagar, November 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Peoples Political Party, Engineer Hilal Ahmad War has urged the people to stay away from the so-called District Development Council elections in the territory.

Engineer Hilal Ahmad War addressing a meeting of female members of his party in Batmallo, Srinagar, urged them to educate the people of the territory to boycott the sham elections.

He said that the people of IIOJK have given huge sacrifices for the attainment of their birthright to self-determination and not for the elections. Whosoever is contesting the DDC elections betrays the Kashmir cause, he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League and Students Youth Forum have also appealed to the Kashmiri people to boycott the sham electoral exercise of the Modi regime that is underway in the occupied territory.

The General Secretary of Young Mens League, Javaid Ahmed Changa and General Secretary of Students Youth Forum, Merajuddin Sheikh in their statements blasted the Modi regime for staging the electoral drama, terming it a dubious and devilish ploy to confuse the world opinion on Kashmir.

Both leaders made a passionate appeal to the proud Kashmiri people to reject the fraud elections as they are an attempt to hoodwink the world opinion on the sacred resistance movement.

