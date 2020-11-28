Kashmiris striving for freedom not elections: Qazi Irshad

Jammu, November 28 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman of Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Qazi Muhammad Irshad has appealed to Kashmiris to boycott the so-called District Development Council elections to convey to the international community that they do not want elections but freedom from India’s illegal occupation.

Qazi Muhammad Irshad in a statement issued in Jammu said that India has taken away all the basic rights of Kashmiris by turning occupied Kashmir into a big jail particularly after August 5, 2019 when it revoked its special status. He said that India was inflicting all kinds of oppression on Kashmiris to force them to surrender their freedom movement.

Qazi Irshad said it was the responsibility of the international community including the United Nations to take notice of India’s atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris and play a role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical context.

The PPFM leader said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle till the completion of the mission of their great martyrs.

The first phase of the so-called eight-phase District Development Council elections in Occupied Kashmir are scheduled from today.

Like this: Like Loading...