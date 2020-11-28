OIC must intervene to save Kashmiris from ethnic cleansing: AJK President

Niamey, Niger, November 28 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to intervene to save Kashmiris from ethnic cleansing, state terrorism and the oppressive settler-colonialism of India. He said that Kashmiris were experiencing the worst Islamophobia in the world.

Addressing as the true representative of the Kashmiri people the second working session of the 47th OIC Foreign Ministers Council on Saturday, he said, “The Kashmiri people were looking towards 1.8 billion Muslims and 57 Islamic states for help to rescue them from the evil clutches of an aggressor country which is poised to eliminate them en-mass.

He said that at present, Kashmir was burning, the genocide of Kashmiri people was on the climax as the people demanding freedom and dignity were being massacred, injured, maimed and deprived of their eyesight.

The AJK President said that the Kashmiri people were being illegally arrested in Indian occupied Kashmir, subjected to the worst torture. The youth were being kidnapped and forcibly disappeared. At present, he maintained that 20,000 Kashmiri people were languishing in different prisons and detention camps facing a grave threat to their lives.

Sardar Masood Khan said that crimes against mankind were being committed on an industrial scale in the length and cranny of the held territory, and the game of death and destructions continues in every street and corner.

He said that India’s fascist regime was bringing Indian citizens from all across the country to the held territory, and is unlawfully settling them in order to turn occupied Kashmir into its colony. In this way, he asserted that a Muslim state was being forcibly turned into a Hindu state.

Describing the Kashmiri people as the victims of the worst state terrorism, the AJK president said that India’s one million troops were perpetrating a reign of terror against the innocent subjects of held Kashmir, and were also subjecting the citizens of Azad Kashmir to the worst aggression on daily basis.

“Women, children and old aged citizens were martyred, injured or disabled. He said that at present, the worst Islamophobia in the world is being witnessed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir where the Muslims are being eliminated en masse because of their ideology and faith.

The President Thanked the OIC for demanding the cessation of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, lifting of India’s illegal occupation and granting the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people for decades together.

He pointed out that India’s fanatic BJP regime, under its Hindutva agenda, had merged occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union without the consent of Kashmiri people, and this action is the flagrant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

“After the revocation of the special status of occupied Kashmir and doing away with the symbols of the disputed status of Kashmir i.e. abolition of the separate constitution, flag and legislative assembly, the Indian government is going to stage an election farce to get its illegal occupation and actions validated,” he insisted.

Sardar Masood Khan said that in order to divert the world’s attention from the situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir, the Indian occupation troops are constantly committing aggression against more than half a million people living along the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, and as a consequence, 30 innocent citizens have lost their lives this year alone.

The state president also thanked the OIC for deputing a high-level delegation to Islamabad and Muzaffarabad to examine the actual situation prevailing in Kashmir.

