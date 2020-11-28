Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss Kashmir issue, OIC’s role

Niamey (Niger), November 28 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qursehi in a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud apprised him of the latest grave situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud was held on the sidelines of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger.

FM Qureshi also thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister for principled and permanent support to the Kashmir issue. The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the role of the OIC.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to further promote bilateral cooperation in the diverse fields of economy and trade, including energy.

The Saudi Foreign Minister said his country is committed to promote bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various fields. He said his country gives high value to its historical, deep and long-lasting relations with Pakistan. The two sides decided to have an exchange of delegations in this regard. The Saudi Foreign Minister appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan for establishing peace in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...