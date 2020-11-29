0.75pc turnout as KPs show no interest in DDC polls in IIOJK

Jammu, November 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, like every election, the District Development Council (DDC) elections, which are being conducted for the first time, have become a futile exercise for displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

This can be reflected from the fact that in Saturday’s polling for 25 seats of DDC elections out of 4800 registered migrant voters only 32 voters came for voting at specially created 25 polling stations in Government Degree College for Women at Gandhi Nagar. Similarly only four votes were polled at specially created polling booth in Udhampur district making the election process for displaced people totally farce.

Media reports said at the specially created 25 polling booths, which went to elections in Kashmir valley, Saturday, there were no migrant votes in 10 constituencies while the other 15 booths had a total number of 4800 votes. However, the authorities had deployed staff for all 25 booths and about 100 employees were put on polling duty besides, but this total exercise proved futile as only 32 persons turned out for voting, it added.

Like this: Like Loading...