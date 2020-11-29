APHC hails Pakistan for raising Kashmir dispute at OIC meet

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has hailed Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi for presenting a resolution in favour of the Kashmiri people at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers at its 47th session in Niamey, Niger.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Foreign Minister sought the support of delegates from 57 countries and passed the resolution unanimously.

He said that the OIC Contact Group urged India to stop operations against the people of Kashmir and respect their fundamental rights, give up change in the demography of IIOJK and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He deplored that the situation in IIOJK had become more serious and human rights violations were continuing in a systematic manner. He said that Pakistan had been morally politically and diplomatically supporting the Kashmiri people for the last seven decades and hoped that it would continue its support.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad hailed the way Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke on the resolution of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at the OIC conference and drew the attention of all Muslim countries towards the Kashmir dispute, and said that now the world should recognize the birthright of Kashmiris and fulfill its promise of right to self-determination with the people of Kashmir.

The APHC General Secretary said that all the efforts made by Pakistan, so far, were commendable and it was unfortunate that India did not respond positively.

He said that killings and vandalism were going on in IIOJK and it was a matter of concern for the civilized world, urging it to play role and settle the dispute according to the UN resolutions so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Meanwhile, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar also sought intervention by the OIC to save Kashmiris from ethnic cleansing in IIOJK. He said that Kashmiri people are facing Islamophobia at the hands of occupational forces of Modi-led fascist Indian government.

