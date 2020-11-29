Hurriyat forum condoles demise of Mirwaiz’ uncle

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan, uncle of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan was the elder brother of Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, who passed away on Friday in Srinagar.

The forum expressed heartfelt condolences with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, sons of the deceased, Molvi Khalid Umar and Molvi Hamid Ali and the entire Mirwaiz family.

It said, the family of Mirwaiz is highly respected by the masses for its role in creating religious, political, social and educational awareness among the people of the territory and for its selfless and unflinching services in these fields since decades.

The Hurriyat forum paid rich tributes to the deceased for his social services and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him paradise.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) in a condolence meeting in Srinagar expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the uncle of Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Chief Organiser, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan chaired the meeting.

Earlier, the chief organizer, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan also visited the house of the deceased in Rajbagh, Srinagar, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Like this: Like Loading...