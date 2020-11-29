India takes leaf from Israeli playbook for persecution in IIOJK

#DayOfSolidarityWithThePalestinePeopleAndIIOJKIssue

Islamabad, November 29 (KMS): As the world observes the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, today, India has taken a leaf from the Israeli playbook to suppress the freedom movement in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

An analytical report based on interviews and statements of experts on Kashmir and Palestine, which was released by Kashmir Media Service, today, in connection with the call by the UN General Assembly on Nov 29, 1977 for observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, said, India and Israel are increasingly cooperating to coordinate their tactics of occupation in their respective occupied territories— Kashmir and Palestine.

The experts said, the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and Palestinians should be raised at all forums, adding that India and Israel are two sides of the same coin.

Stressing that global peace and stability is linked to resolution of Kashmir and Palestine disputes, they urged the world to come forward to help people of IIOJK and Palestine to secure their birthright.

