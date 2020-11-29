Niamey Declaration manifests OIC’s support to Kashmir cause: FO

Islamabad, November 29 (KMS): Pakistan says inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in Niamey Declaration of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is yet another manifestation of the OIC’s consistent support to the Kashmir Cause.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, in a statement today, said the Declaration explicitly reiterated the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Like this: Like Loading...