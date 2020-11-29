Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 35-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his rented room in Shah Mohalla area of Chattabal in Srinagar, today.

An official said that the man has been living as tenant in the room for the last two months and was running a tea stall near Cassete School in Karan Nagar area.

The official said that the house, where the deceased had taken a room on rent, belongs to Abdul Aziz Butt, son of Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Shah Mohalla Bund Sonerkoul.

He said that following the incident, a police party of Chatabal police post reached the spot and was ascertaining the facts.

