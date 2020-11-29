Saghar denounces detention of Shabbir Shah, others

Islamabad, November 29 (KMS): The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar has strongly denounced the illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah.

Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement in Islamabad, terming the detention of Shabbir Shah as political vendetta, said that the Hurriyat leader was being punished for his unprecedented and indomitable role in the ongoing liberation struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

Voicing his serious concern over the falling health of the party Chairman and other Kashmiri detainees, the DFP leader said that Shabbir Shah, who has been suffering from multiple ailments, was not receiving proper medical treatment in jail.

Since the prisons have been declared as hotbed of the novel coronavirus, Saghar urged the world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the situation and play their role in seeking urgent release of Shabbir Shah and other Hurriyat leaders.

He said that it was high time that the influential world forums such as the United Nations, UN Security Council and OIC should realize the gravity of the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in IIOJK and impress on the government of India to address the dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

He appealed to the world human rights bodies to play their due role in the early release of Shabbir Ahmed Shah, who has been languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail for the past over three years.

Meanwhile, the DFP spokesman in a separate statement condemned the continued arrest spree and bloodbath of innocent civilians by Indian forces in IIOJK and urged the world powers to take effective cognizance of Indian brutalities.

