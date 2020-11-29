TeH denounces continued illegal detention of Ashraf Sehrai

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has condemned the continued illegal and criminal detention of party Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the inhuman attitude of the Indian authorities for putting activists of the organization behind the bars without any legal justification. Detaining innocent people on flimsy and tentative grounds is nothing more than cruelty and suppression, it added.

It said Kashmir and Kashmiri not only have been cut off from the outside world but also from their real representatives and articulate voices like Sehrai, keeping them in continued illegal detention.

It said, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, suffering from different ailments, has been kept continuously behind the bars since July 12 2020. According to information, condition of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai is deteriorating with each passing day. Lacking medical facilities and disallowing relatives of Sehrai to visit him has made the situation grimmer and gloomier, the TeH deplored.

It further revealed that the inhuman policy is posing a serious threat to the life of Ashraf Sehrai. Anything untoward will have serious repercussions and the puppet regime will be responsible for it, the statement added.

The statement said that Kashmir had become one of the greatest human rights crises in history, marked by wanton killings, incarceration of leaders and activists, torture and disappearances of innocent Kashmiris.

“The policy of oppression and repression can’t yield anything for India. It is an admitted fact that the policy of oppression only enhances resentment by oppressed people, more blood, more killings, more devastation and destruction. History stands witness to it. The only way forward is to initiate a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process with sincere state of mind to resolve the lingering dispute.”

