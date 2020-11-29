Unity among ranks and files of Kashmiris stressed

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ittehad-e-Islami has said that Kashmiris are sacrificing not for the so-called elections but for their birthright, the right to self-determination.

Addressing a Seerat conference organized by Ittehad-e-Islami in Pulwama, the party district leader, Maulana Pir Sajjad Ahmed said that Kashmiris should further strengthen unity in their ranks and files at the critical juncture of the freedom movement to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

He said that the Indian Army was blinding the Kashmiris by hitting them with pellets and destroying their property in the garb of cordon and search operations.

Maulana Naqshbandi, Central Vice-Chairman of the organization, said that the lesson of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is that we should speak truth in the face of oppressive rulers and fight oppression with all our might. He said that protection of one’s rights, honor and property is the most important part of the teachings of the Prophet’s life.

Maulana Saeed said that Kashmiris were fighting for their right to self-determination and not for elections. Therefore, instead of creating election drama in the occupied territory, India should give Kashmiris the birthright, the right to self-determination.

