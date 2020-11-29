No person votes in Karnah DDC polls

Srinagar, November 29 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jabdi village, 30 kilometer from tehsil headquarters situated next to LoC in Karnah, wore a deserted look as not a single person turned out to cast vote on Saturday.

Out of the total 336 votes in the village, not a single vote was polled.

The residents boycotted the polls to highlight their grievances.

The local administration throughout the day tried to convince the people to cast their vote but failed to rope them in.

The residents said that they had since long been complaining about lack of basic amenities in their area.

Like this: Like Loading...