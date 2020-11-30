Charred Kashmiris’ bodies await world action against India

👉#UNDayForVictimsOfChemicalWeapons

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): Indian forces continue to kill Kashmiris by using chemical weapons in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite the fact that the world is observing the Day of Remembrance for all Victims of Chemical Warfare, today.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, although chemical weapons have been banned but India is using them against Kashmiris in violation of the 1925 Geneva Protocol that prohibits the use of chemical and biological weapons even in war, what to talk of against civilian populations like in IIOJK. The report said that there have been a number of deaths due to use of chemical weapons by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Particularly after August 5, 2019, Indian occupational troops as a policy take control of the bodies of the Kashmiri youth, killed by detonating their houses with chemical weapons during cordon and search operations, and bury them in the army-run graveyards to hide their crimes from the world. The charred bodies of the youth and their secret burial even without letting their parents to attend their funeral prayers are testimony to the fact that Indian is blatantly using chemical weapons in IIOJK.

The world needs to wake up against Indian use of the deadly weapons in IIOJK as Indian hegemonic designs have turned Jammu and Kashmir a nuclear flash point.

India must be punished for violating international laws especially when the whole world is destroying or deactivating their chemical weapons, New Delhi is stockpiling them endangering peace in the region.

Subjugated and traumatized Kashmiris who are seeking their right to self-determination for decades are a test for global conscience

