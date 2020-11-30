If you can talk to CHINA, why not Pakistan, Mehbooba asks India

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): People’s Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti while saying that elections are no solution to the Kashmir dispute has called for a dialogue between Pakistan and India to address the decades-old issue.

Mehbooba Mufti talking to media persons at her residence in Srinagar said, “Election is no solution to the Kashmir problem. There should be a dialogue between the two countries. If we are talking to China, which has taken our land, why not to Pakistan? Is it about being a Muslim country because everything is communal, now?”

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in India is “murdering the democracy” in the name of District Development Council polls as [Gupkar] alliance candidates were being confined to homes while others enjoyed full freedom to campaign, she added.

Asked about the significance of Saturday’s poll, Mehbooba said, “India has around nine lakh troops in Kashmir. Which other state has so much of security forces in the civilian areas? If (abrogation of) Article 370 has resolved all issues, why is the army still stationed in Kashmir? They should have gone to the border.

“…elections have no bearing on the Kashmir issue. It is there and it will be there as long as it is not resolved through dialogue with Pakistan and the people of Kashmir,” she said.

