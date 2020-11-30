Indian police arrest youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested a youth in Kupwara district.

The youth was arrested by Indian police in Dragmulla area of the district.

The police also seized Rs 3.5 lakh cash from the youth, a senior police officer said.

On the other hand, an ailing Sub-Inspector of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died under mysterious conditions in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district on Monday.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) DH Pora Dr Shugufta Salam said the CRPF soldier was declared brought dead on arrival. “The cause of death will be known after post mortem is done,” she said.

A 45-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy were killed while three others sustained injuries in road accidents in Baramulla and Islamabad areas.

Like this: Like Loading...