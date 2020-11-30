JKNF thanks OIC, Pakistan for support to Kashmir cause

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has welcomed the OIC for adopting a strong and comprehensive resolution in favour of the Kashmir cause.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ul- Rehman while hailing the OIC’s role in seeking a just and peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute said, “The Muslim body had yet again reiterated its unambiguous stand on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmed its strong support for the Kashmir cause through a strong-worded resolution adopted unanimously by the 47th Session of the OIC in Niamey, the capital city of Niger.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach to galvanize OIC member countries’ support for the Kashmir cause, the JKNF spokesman said, “People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for projecting Kashmir cause vociferously at international forums.”

Referring to the dire political and human rights situation in the IIOJK he said, “The struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir are optimistic that in light of the historic resolution the member countries of the OIC would use their political and diplomatic clout to end the continued bloodbath in Kashmir and pressurize India to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions”.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of AJK-based senior PPP leader Matloob Inqilabi who passed away, today.

