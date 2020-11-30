JKPA condemns detention of its coordinator, other detainees

Jammu, November 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) has strongly condemned the illegal detention of party Coordinator, Sayed Tajamul Imran.

The JKPA Chairman, Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that Sayed Tajamul Imran was booked under notorious Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) law three months ago for organising a cricket tournament in memory of his deceased brother.

He said, “Fascist regime in India has adopted immoral and unethical tactics to suppress and crush the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people and has crossed all limits of oppression where people are not even allowed to write or speak about the cruelty they suffer.”

Demanding the immediate release of political prisoners, he urged the world bodies to intervene and save Kashmiris from the Indian cruelties.

