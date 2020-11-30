OIC, Pakistan hailed for support to Kashmir cause

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have welcomed the OIC for adopting a strong and comprehensive resolution in favour of the Kashmir cause.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the OIC’s resolution was timely and eye-opening for those who were beating drums and saying that Kashmir was not on its agenda. The Indian stooges and Indian media as usual were spreading propaganda, he said. The Indian media was flashing news about Pakistan´s so-called isolation and about their deceptive and misleading policies bearing fruit. But now their reaction of slamming OIC leadership and rejecting the resolution speaks volumes about their dichotomy and duplicity.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar said, India which itself is facing global isolation and is being criticised for its intolerant religious extremism and its treatment to minorities, wants face saving so it resorts to cheap tactics of spreading deceptive narrative on Kashmir to mislead its masses. Kashmir is again in the focus of world and even at times dominates the global agenda because of the effective and result oriented diplomacy of Pakistani leadership

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement in Srinagar welcomed the OIC statement on Kashmir and expressed hope that it would leave no stone unturned in playing its effective and pivotal role in world politics. He said that Kashmir was a political dispute and there was dire need to represent the aspirations of Kashmir and Palestine issues in their right perspective. He added that instead of issuing mere statements, it should take practical and effective measures.

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) spokesman Shafiq-ul- Rehman in a statement issued in Srinagar while hailing the OIC’s role in seeking a just and peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute said, “The Muslim body had yet again reiterated its unambiguous stand on the issue of Kashmir and reaffirmed its strong support for the Kashmir cause through a strong-worded resolution adopted unanimously by the 47th Session of the OIC in Niamey, the capital city of Niger.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach to galvanize OIC member countries’ support for the Kashmir cause, the JKNF spokesman said, “People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir owe a debt of gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for projecting Kashmir cause vociferously at international forums.” Referring to the dire political and human rights situation in the IIOJK he said, “The struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir are optimistic that in light of the historic resolution the member countries of the OIC would use their political and diplomatic clout to end the continued bloodbath in Kashmir and pressurize India to resolve the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions”. Meanwhile, JKNF vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani has expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of AJK-based senior PPP leader Matloob Inqilabi who passed away, today.

