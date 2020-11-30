OIC statement on Kashmir deeply distresses India

New Delhi, November 30 (KMS): The adoption of a resolution on Kashmir by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has unnerved India, which said that the OIC issued the declaration in favour of Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs in a statement issued in New Delhi said, “We strongly and categorically reject the factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) at the 47th CFM Session in Niamey.”

Experts on Kashmir said, the Indian ministry’s statement betrays frustration and anger of Modi government against the strongly-worded declaration of the OIC on Kashmir.

“We have always maintained that OIC has no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India including …Jammu and Kashmir,” the Indian ministry added.

The OIC declaration even forced New Delhi to ‘advise’ the Muslim forum to “refrain from making such references in future” and said, ”It is regrettable that the Muslim body continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country …”, a clear reference to Pakistan.

The 47th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC in its meeting on November 27-29 at Niamey in Niger had categorically rejected illegal and unilateral actions taken by India since 5 August 2019 to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and demanded that India rescind its illegal steps.

