Sopori expresses concern over detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, November 30 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Indian Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has expressed grave concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Hurriyat leaders, activists and thousands of Kashmiri youth who were arrested before and after August 5, last year, were still in Tihar, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails of India.

He said that Kashmiri detainees were being tortured even during the coronavirus epidemic which was very unfortunate. He added that the cruel treatment of prisoners by the Indian authorities was not only a serious violation of human rights but also against fundamental rights. He said that the international human rights organizations and forums should raise their voice against the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK.

Khan Sopori said that due to continued illegal detention, the health of most of the detainees was deteriorating which was a cause of great concern for the Kashmiri people especially the relatives of the detainees.

He appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to take note of the situation, adding that oppression, inhuman and undemocratic measures and policies could not stifle the spirit of freedom of Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...