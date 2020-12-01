Hurriyat AJK leaders condole demise of Mirwaiz’ uncle

Islamabad, December 01(KMS): Hurriyat AJK chapter held a meeting in Islamabad to express its grief and sorrow over the demise of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s uncle Molvi Muhammad Jan in Srinagar.

Condolences were expressed with the Mirwaiz family and prayers were offered for the reward of Jannah to the deceased. The meeting also expressed grief over the demise of PPP Azad Kashmir central leader and former education minister Matloob Inqilabi.

The condolence meeting was attended by Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain, Abdul Majeed Mir, Hassan-al-Bana, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Ejaz Rahmani, Nisar Mirza, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Engineer Mushtaq, Shamim Shawl, Mian Muzaffar, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Zahid Mushtaq, Gulshan Iqbal, Saleem Haroon, Zahid Ashraf, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt and Zahid Safi.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum Advocate Davinder Singh Behl visited the house of Maulvi Ali Muhammad Janin Raj Bagh, Srinagar, and offered condolences to the family. The delegation also included party leaders Sardar Manjit Singh, Sardar Jaswant Singh and Hakeem Abdul Rashid. Davinder Singh Behl said on the occasion that he viewed the Mirwaiz family with great respect.

