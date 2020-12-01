Hurriyat leaders continue to hail OIC’s support for Kashmir



Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders continued to hail the statement of Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation in support of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu said, although India tried to remove Kashmir from the OIC agenda but it did not succeed. He said the strongly-worded statement by the OIC in Niamey, Niger, has strongly rejected the unilateral move of India in Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Mir Shahid Saleem said it was a major diplomatic success for the people of Kashmir and Pakistan. He called upon New Delhi to read the writing on the wall and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of the people of the territory. He said there would be no peace in South Asia until the Kashmir issue is resolved.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was frustrated by the adoption of the OIC resolution on Kashmir. He said that the unanimous adoption of the resolution condemning the unilateral actions of India on August 5 last year by the OIC was not only a great diplomatic achievement of Pakistan but also a slap in the face of India. He strongly condemned the illegal arrest of party leader Shakeel Ahmed Butt during police raid on his Fateh Kadal’s residence in Srinagar. He was lodged in Maharaj Ganj police station.

Hurriyat leader Javed Ahmed Mir while addressing a meeting in Srinagar also welcomed the adoption of the OIC resolution on Kashmir. He said that Kashmir dispute is a nuclear flash point between India and Pakistan which needs to be resolved immediately.

