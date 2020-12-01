Indian brutalities in IIOJK denounced

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, has strongly condemned the continued atrocities by Indian troops in the territory, particularly in HMT and its adjoining areas in Srinagar.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian troops have unleashed reign of terror in HMT and its nearby areas in Srinagar for the past few days. He said the troops barge into residential houses, drag out civilians, charge them with batons and force them to chant purely Hindu slogan ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

The APHC General Secretary denounced in strong terms the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory. He said that the troops enjoying unbridled powers under black laws were perpetrating crimes against humanity to suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle for securing their UN-promised right to self-determination.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle despite Indian state terrorism. He said that the world powers must intervene and play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute for ensuring peace and security in the region of South Asia and beyond.

