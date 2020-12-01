Indian statement regarding OIC Resolution on Jammu & Kashmir dispute rejected

Islamabad, December 01 (KMS): Pakistan has rejected untenable statement by Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the OIC resolution on Jammu and Kashmir dispute during its 47th session of Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest internationally recognized disputes on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

He said the dispute remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence and unwillingness to implement relevant UNSC resolutions and its own solemn commitments made to Pakistan, the Kashmiris, and international community.

The Spokesperson said the latest OIC Resolution is another forceful repudiation of India’s completely flimsy and legally untenable contention that Jammu and Kashmir is its ‘internal’ matter.

He said rather than dismissing the international community’s concerns as reflected in the OIC Resolution, India would be well-advised to stop its state-terrorism in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

