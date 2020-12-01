Indian troops force civilians to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram”

Srinagar, December 01 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops barged into HMT and adjacent areas of Srinagar in the middle of the night, dragged civilians out of their houses, hit them with rods and batons and forced them to chant purely Hindu slogan ‘Jai Shree Ram’.

Several people received multiple injuries in the forces’ action. Locals told media that the troops thrashed them for many hours during the harsh winter night. They were not even allowed to scream or raise head except for chanting Victory to Lord Ram.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, strongly condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in the territory particularly in HMT area of Srinagar. He urged all major world powers to intervene to settle the Kashmir dispute for the safety of the Kashmiri people as well as for peace and stability in the South Asian region. Former IIOJK Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti reacting to the ferocious action of the troops ridiculed that forcing innocent civilians at gunpoint to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ seems Modi government’s vision of ‘integrating’ IIOJK into India.

Meanwhile, the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred fifteen Kashmiris during the last month of November. Of those killed, one youth was martyred in custody and four in a fake encounter. During the month, 97 youth were critically injured in the firing by Indian troops on peaceful protesters in the occupied territory while 31 people, mostly youth and activists, were arrested, many of them under black law Public Safety Act. Hurriyat leader Abdul Samad Inqalabi and rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in their statements denounced the killings.

Senior Hurriyat leader Prof Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute, which India should resolve through talks with Pakistan. Professor Butt and other Hurriyat leaders including Mir Shahid Saleem, Khawaja Firdous and Javed Ahmed Mir hailed the resolution passed by OIC during the meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers in support of the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

On the other hand, experts and political analysts who keep a close watch on developments in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their media interviews said that Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was fuelling insurgency in Pakistan to distract Islamabad’s attention from the Kashmir dispute and the brutalities perpetrated by the occupational troops in the territory. They revealed that the scrapping of IIOJK’s special status is the handiwork of Doval plan.

A delegation led by APHC leader Advocate Davinder Singh Behl during a visit to the bereaved family and Hurriyat AJK chapter at a meeting in Islamabad expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s uncle Molvi Ali Muhammad Jan in Srinagar.

Like this: Like Loading...